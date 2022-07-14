HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Since July Fourth, comfort dogs have stood alongside mourners in Highland Park called to serve close to home.

They have been providing a break from the heartache at the epicenter of anguish.

Isaiah is one of more than 100 Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs.

Stephanie Keller is one of the handlers.

“They see these dogs and the tears start and with that, there’s a release – a comfort,” she said.

The K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry has deployed specially trained golden retrievers to every major mass shooting since Sandy Hook.

“This is a little harder in some ways because it is home. It’s our backyard,” Keller said.

About 12 miles away, in a sanctuary of a former church in Northbrook, puppies become comfort dogs.

Staff trainer Becky Kolzow said the pups will receive at least 2,000 hours of training over the course of a couple years before they’re ready for deployment.

“We start when they’re 8-weeks old with very basic things, learning their name, house training, and we slowly build on it,” she said.

The dogs are taught how to handle any situation — and every person – with care.

“It fills my heart with joy to watch them do that and then to see them go out and help people,” Kolzow said,

When the vest goes on, these dogs get to work easing the pain – even if just for a moment.

“It’s ok to mourn with people and it’s ok to share their grief but we’re also here to share some joy too,” Keller said.

The dogs belong to church communities and they’re rewarded with massages after a hard day’s work. They also visit schools and nursing homes as part of their mission.