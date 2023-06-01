LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed waist down after being shot in the Highland Park parade shooting last year received a special gift from the Chicago Bears this past week.

A device that will make his beach days all the more enjoyable and smoother, Cooper Roberts was gifted a wheelchair that can navigate sand.

According to the Chicago Bears, Cooper competes for an adaptive swim team at Shirley Ryan and loves visiting the beach.

Cooper’s mom Keeley Roberts, said in a statement:

“This extraordinarily generous gift from the Bears reflects the organization’s understanding of the importance of this for Cooper. They could have given any gift, but they chose the most meaningful thing that put Cooper ‘back in the game’ this summer.”

The Bears and “Devices 4 the Disabled” joined forces Wednesday at Halas Hall to present Cooper with the wheelchair specifically made for the sand.

Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields pushes Cooper Roberts in his new sand-proof wheelchair

“The Bears thought they gave Cooper a gift. They changed his entire universe; brought the Great Lakes and oceans back to him, redefined his sense of self and expanded his definition of what is possible. That is true superhero stuff,” Roberts said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Cooper’s medical expenses.