WASHINGTON — Hundreds of North Shore moms, many of whom attended the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade, are staging a rally at the U.S Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. They’re asking lawmakers to enact a ban on assault weapons like the one used by the parade gunman.

There was a federal assault weapons ban in place from 1994 to 2004. During that decade — according to one study — mass shootings decreased by 70%.

A group of angry moms met with lawmakers on capitol hill Tuesday, telling them it’s time to bring back the ban.

A group of moms from Highland Park and other North Shore communities held meetings with lawmakers. They delivered a message stripped down to a single urgent plea: Ban assault rifles on a federal level.

However, the National Rifle Association opposes any ban. In a statement, the gun rights group said: “The 1994 federal ‘assault weapons’ ban shows us why a similar ban wouldn’t work today. Simply put, it had no impact in curbing violent crime.”

Jennifer Banek is the Lake County Coroner who handled the investigation into the Highland Park massacre last week.

“One victim in particular, yes the damage was really horrible, another victim had a significant hole in their torso,” Banek said.

For some moms, it’s been a week of incalculable sadness, but the trip to Washington has also given the week a profound purpose.

This group is calling itself March Fourth. Organizers say nearly 500 moms will hold a rally on the Capitol grounds. They’ll be joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and parents of the children murdered in Uvalde