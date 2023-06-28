HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — In the year since the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, a group of neighborhood das got together to talk about the tragedy and bond over basketball.

In the morning after the worst day in Highland Park history, David Potocek, a 41-year-old father of five-year-old twins, was standing in his driveway.

“I think a lot of people in the neighborhood couldn’t go back to work,” Potocek said. “We just kind of took the day off and everybody was just kind of standing out in their yards and people were kind of congregating in my driveway.”

As the neighbors talked about what they had witnessed at the parade, they were searching for a way to move forward.

“Then as we were in my driveway, I think I had just gotten a basketball hoop in my driveway, I was like, ‘We should start playing basketball,” Potocek said.

A driveway is both an end and a beginning. The last bit of road that takes us all the way home to something familiar and sends us back out into the world to something new.

“The new thing is our home, it’s our community, just the closeness we’re all together playing basketball,” Potocek said.

It started with a couple of Highland Park dads playing pick-up games. That was all needed to get the ball rolling.

“It started out as five individuals for a few weeks, then it kind of grew to eight, then it grew to 12 and no we have like 40 people,” Potocek said.

The idea of bonding through basketball was a slam dunk.

“That’s just how this whole thing evolved, was just a bunch of us kind of shooting hoops, you know, kind of talking about everything that happened,” Ron Tuazon said. “It kind of morphed into bringing more people to this group.”

Tuazon, a 46-year-old father of two, plays in the group’s weekly games at a gym in Highwood.

There’s no dunking allowed in the games. It’s as much a rule as it is a razz for a group that knows its limits.

They call themselves the Dad Bods.

“We’re a bunch of weekend warriors here I guess,” Tuazon said.

Potocek said they always talking about how nobody is getting injured before they play.

In addition to the squeaking, there’s some creaking. Dad Bods held together with knee braces and athletic tape.

“So far I think we’ve had a couple of broken fingers and something with a calf,” Potocek said.

The therapeutic basketball caught the attention of Butterball.

The company surprised the team Tuesday and donated $15,000 to the Highland Park Community Foundation. The money will help the ongoing needs of those affected by the shooting on behalf of the Dad Bods.

“When we heard the Dad Bods story, we felt like we wanted to recognize them and the way that they pulled their community together after the tragedy last year,” Christa Leipen, Butterball’s director of purpose and consumer communication, said.

One year after its worst day, thanks in part to the Dad Bods, Highland Park is a community on the rebound.

“It’s definitely brought us together and we’re stronger,” Potocek said. “I feel safer, even though I don’t really know why we feel safer. Just knowing there’s other people who experienced the same thing and we’re friends and we’re growing as friends and as a community. I just feel great about it.”