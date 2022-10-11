Cooper Roberts at occupational therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. (Photo/Provided by Roberts family)

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Friends and community members plan to gather this weekend for a fundraiser to help support Cooper Roberts, the boy who was left paralyzed following the Highland Park parade shooting.

Cooper, 8, was shot while attending the July 4 parade and had his spinal cord severed as a result of the shooting. Copper underwent surgeries and spent months at a rehab facility. He recently started back at school.

A fundraiser is set for Sunday October 16 at Whiskey River Bar & Grill in Glenview. It will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those looking to attend and show support can reserve tickets online. Admission for ages 10 and older is $20. Children 9 and under are free.

Organizers say it will be a family friendly event an include a magic show, face painters and music. There will also be raffles.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Cooper’s family to help with his ongoing medical needs and expenses.

The family also has an ongoing GoFundMe page.