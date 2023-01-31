HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Bobby Crimo III, accused of killing seven and wounding 48 others during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, was back inside a Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Prosecutors tendered 10,000 written pages of discovery to the court amid a status hearing.

Bob Crimo Jr., facing his own reckless conduct charges, was in attendance to support the man charged with carrying out the assault on Highland Park paradegoers.

Also in attendance was Highland Park survivor Ashbey Beasley.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever be ready to fully face everything that happened that day,” she said.

The backdrop to Tuesday’s criminal proceeding was the contentious issue of gun control.

“I feel like Washington DC is starting to realize it and they’re getting ready to act,” Beasley said.

Beasley and others successfully pushed for an assault weapons ban in Illinois, preventing the sale of high-capacity magazines and switches. The legislation is currently blocked by a downstate judge, pending a court challenge.

But after watching Tuesday’s hearing, Beasley said something has to be done.

“People are tired of living in fear, being shot in grocery stores, in schools and parades,” she said.

With a mountain of discovery still to be processed, the murder trial for Bobby Crimo III is not likely to occur this year.