WAUKGEN, Ill. — The man accused of the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade switched legal tactics on Friday.

23-year-old Robert Crimo III reversed his course and filed a motion, saying he no longer wants to represent himself. He asked the judge to reappoint the public defenders he’d dismissed just last month.

Crimo III, the accused gunman in the 2022 Highland Park massacre, is charged with murdering seven people and wounding dozens more.

Judge Victoria Rossetti questioned the 23-year-old Friday morning, asking, “Do you still want to represent yourself in your upcoming trial?”

Crimo III responded that he’d like the judge to reappoint his public defenders.

Crimo III stunned the courtroom last month when he stated his decision to represent himself. He also invoked his right to a speedy trial.

The judge set his court date to February 26, just six weeks away.