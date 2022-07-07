CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was critically wounded while attending the Highland Park parade Monday with his family.

Cooper Roberts, remains in critical condition and had his spinal cord severed as a result of the shooting, medical staff and his GoFundMe said.

He was shot along with his mother, Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts, and his twin brother Luke, who was grazed by shrapnel. His father was at the parade with them, but was not injured.

A family spokesperson said Cooper is currently in critical but stable condition and is on a ventilator. He sustained at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Dr. Roberts was seriously injured but will recover, according to the hospital. Luke was shot and has since been released from the hospital.

“(Family) are devastated but they are focusing all their energy on Cooper,” family spokesman Anthony Loizzi said. “He is a fighter.”

The family is among dozens wounded after a 21-year-old man fired from a rooftop into the parade, killing seven.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $180,000 at this time.