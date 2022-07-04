HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials say six people were killed Monday in the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

The coroner has not yet released the names of the deceased but family and community members have identified two.

The North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park put out a statement to the congregation identifying Jacki Sundheim as one of the deceased. Sundheim is identified in the statement as a lifelong congregant and a member of its teaching staff.

Family has also identify Nicolas Toledo as one of the deceased. Toledo was “a father of 8 and a grandfather to many,” according to the GoFundMe Page.

Highland Park native Danielle Sharfman started a GoFundMe page for the six victims, despite not knowing their identies.

Sharfman wasnt at the parade, but said she is sickened and at a loss for words.

She saidwhen tragedy like this happens, it is crucial to show those affected that they aren’t alone.

“Hearing the events that happened today and watching over the last few hours, no one can imagine what you’re going through,” she said. “But know that the family of Highland Park is here to support you with whatever you need, whatever can help you get through this time a little bit easier. Just thinking of them all and their families.”

Within the last few hours, Sharfman has helped raise more than $27,000 dollars.

She said she is working with the mayor to make sure the victims’ families are able to get their share.