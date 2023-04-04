HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park High School is currently on lockdown due to a student potentially in possession of a gun, city officials said.

There have been no reports of shots fired at this time and a heavy police presence is surrounding the school.

Students and staff have been asked to remain in place.

Earlier in the morning, students planned a walkout over gun violence. At this time, it’s unknown if that occurred.

The Highland Park School District issued the following statement.

“Please be advised of a heavy police presence at Highland Park High School. HPHS has been placed on a lockdown due to a report of a student potentially in possession of a gun at school. There are no reported shots fired. Students and school staff should remain in place to facilitate the work of law enforcement to secure the building. The City will provide an update once the building has been secured.

All District 112 Schools are in Secure Building status right now – no one can enter or exit the schools in District 112 until further notice. Students are safe in their classrooms.

Voting at Red Oak and Braeside is being delayed due to the Secure Building status.

We are in direct communication with law enforcement. More information will be forthcoming from D112, the County Clerk and the City.”

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.