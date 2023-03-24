Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Chicago?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Chicago. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Canton Regio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1510 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608-2824

#29. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9440 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60656-1002

#28. Carnitas Uruapan

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1725 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608

#27. Broken English Taco Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610-1306

#26. Tzuco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 720 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-3820

#25. Flaco’s Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 725 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605-1837

#24. Dos Urban Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2829 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-3967

#23. Uncle Julio’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 855 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642-2504

#22. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601-3773

#21. Flo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1434 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642-5232

#20. Mas alla del Sol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5848 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60660-3518

#19. The Marq

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 60 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603-5107

#18. Barrio

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 65 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60654

#17. El Nuevo Mexicano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2914 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-5210

#16. Burrito Beach

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 200 E Ohio St Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60611

#15. Cruz Blanca Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 904 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607-2208

#14. Su Casa Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 49 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611-2727

#13. La Cantina Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1911 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-4629

#12. Latinicity

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 108 N State St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60602-1608

#11. 5 Rabanitos Restaurante & Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1758 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608-1914

#10. Antique Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1360 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-9108

#9. Broken English Taco Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 75 E Lake St South side of Lake Street, between Garland Ct and Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601-5904

#8. Lena Brava

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607-2208

#7. Adobo Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1610 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60614-6002

#6. Mercadito

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (610 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 108 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4508

#5. Frontera Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 445 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4683

#4. Topolobampo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 445 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4682

#3. Xoco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (940 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 449 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4500

#2. Big Star

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1906

#1. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1110 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610

