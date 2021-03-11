High winds caused damage overnight in Chicago area

CHICAGO — Gusty winds caused some damage across the Chicago area.

On the Northwest Side, a wall of a commercial building collapsed near Elston and Diversey avenues. The debris damaged the neighboring building of a moving company.

In rogers park, a falling tree took down a street light and smashed a car in the 7000 block of North Damen Avenue.

A large evergreen tree in Glenview ended up on the roof of a house. And in Morton Grove, a dining tent at Kappy’s Restaurant was shredded.

There are a 1,000 ComEd customers without power in the area.