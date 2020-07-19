High Times hosting Cannabis Cup in Illinois next month

CHICAGO – Marijuana magazine High Times is hosting a Cannabis Cup in Illinois for the first time ever.

The event is open to the Illinois public and will see the largest pool of judges in history, High Times said.

Intake will take place from Aug. 17-20 in Chicago, St. Charles, Effingham, Sauget and Normal. The judging time frame will be between Aug. 25 – Sept. 23.

An award show will follow in September. The event is open to adults over 21 or medical patients over 18.

Competition Categories:

Indica Flower Sativa Flower Hybrid Flower Pre-Rolls Non-Solvent Concentrates Solvent Concentrates Vape Pens & Cartridges Edibles

Any questions or comments please send an email to competition@hightimes.com.