Chef Rick Melendez was the head teppanyaki chef at JuRin in South Elgin before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After losing his job due to the pandemic, Melendez decided to bring his experience and work into people’s homes.

Melendez founded Mr. Hibachi, a catering service that brings a hibachi grill and a full menu into the comfort of someone’s home.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit Mr. Hibachi’s website.