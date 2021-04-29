‘He’s a hero too’: CPD officers recall saving 13-year-old boy shot on South Side

Two Chicago police officers credited with saving a 13-year-old who was shot on the South Side recalled the incident on Thursday.

On Monday night, officers Rhonda Ward and her partner Julius Givens were first on scene in the 8200 block of South Cole for a ShotSpotter alert.

Ward found 13-year-old Swayzee Rankins, who was shot in the back and abdomen, and immediately put the boy in their squad car.

“Stay with me and were gonna make this trip together and he trusted us and we wanted to and he made and it we got their right on time for him,” officer Rhonda Ward said. “Stay with us and he did just that. So he’s a hero too.”

Family said the Rankins and his 14-year-old friend were shot while walking home from a friend’s house.

Rankin was in critical condition, but family said he’s going to be okay. The 14-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

Police are still searching suspects in a red SUV that opened fire on them.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.