Deputies: ‘Hero’ investigator hailed in fatal Wisconsin gas station shooting released from hospital

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. — An investigator, who deputies in Wisconsin revealed likely saved additional lives after a man shot and killed another at an area gas station, was released from the hospital Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, July 13, deputies said a man who was pumping gas at a Wisconsin gas station was ‘viciously executed’ by a 32-year-old Hartland man. The suspect then fled the scene. After a shootout with the undercover sheriff’s investigator at another gas station, the shooter turned the gun himself.

“It should be noted, ladies and gentlemen, this is 7:30 in the morning at this Mobil station. It was bustling with activity. People getting their gas. People getting their morning cup of coffee. There is no doubt in my mind the quick, heroic actions of our investigator saved lives today,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

The unidentified investigator was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, deputies added. The investigator was previously hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds that fractured several bones in the area of his pelvis, according to deputies.

“The investigator was escorted from Froedert Hospital to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Station by hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout southeastern Wisconsin,” deputies said in a Facebook post.

Hundreds of first responders took part in the procession.