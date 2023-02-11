CHICAGO — The catastrophic earthquake that struck through the border regions of Turkey and northern Syria earlier this week has devasted the nations with a death toll surpassing well over 25,000, according to the Associated Press.
Several organizations in the Chicagoland area and worldwide have dedicated their efforts to provide ample assistance amid the humanitarian crisis.
Here are some accredited, in-depth organizations taking monetary donations to directly help the cause:
Donation sites
- Support the White Helmets
- We are with you | Ghiras Al-Nahda (ghirasalnahda.com)
- Humanitarian Aid for Children in Crisis | UNICEF USA
- Turkey Earthquake Relief (hhrd.org)
- Best Charity Organizations in USA | Rahma Worldwide (rahmaww.org)
- Zakat Foundation of America
The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) is also gathering physical supplies to send to the catastrophe-stricken region.
Items needed:
- Kids and adult Winter clothing
- Boots, raincoats, pullovers,
- Gloves, scarves, hats,
- Socks, undergarments
- Tents, blankets, sleeping bags,
- Flashlights, power bank, generators
- Baby food, diapers
- Cleaning supplies, toiletries
Drop-off locations are listed below:
- TACA Building: 3845 North Harlem Avenue, Weekdays: 4 pm to 7 pm; Saturday noon to 5 pm; Sunday 10 am to 4 pm
- Turkish Consulate in Chicago: 455 North Cityfront Plaza Drive #2900, Weekdays 9 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
- SAMS Warehouse: 16308 107th Avenue, Unit 10, Orland Park, IL 60467. Please call: (708) 971-9817.
Organizers said the donations will be transported through Turkish airlines and a collaboration with the Turkish Embassy to deliver the items to the impacted areas.