CHICAGO — The catastrophic earthquake that struck through the border regions of Turkey and northern Syria earlier this week has devasted the nations with a death toll surpassing well over 25,000, according to the Associated Press.

Several organizations in the Chicagoland area and worldwide have dedicated their efforts to provide ample assistance amid the humanitarian crisis.

Here are some accredited, in-depth organizations taking monetary donations to directly help the cause:

Donation sites

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) is also gathering physical supplies to send to the catastrophe-stricken region.

Items needed:

Kids and adult Winter clothing Boots, raincoats, pullovers, Gloves, scarves, hats, Socks, undergarments Tents, blankets, sleeping bags, Flashlights, power bank, generators Baby food, diapers Cleaning supplies, toiletries

Drop-off locations are listed below:

TACA Building: 3845 North Harlem Avenue, Weekdays: 4 pm to 7 pm; Saturday noon to 5 pm; Sunday 10 am to 4 pm

Turkish Consulate in Chicago: 455 North Cityfront Plaza Drive #2900, Weekdays 9 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

SAMS Warehouse: 16308 107th Avenue, Unit 10, Orland Park, IL 60467. Please call: (708) 971-9817.

Organizers said the donations will be transported through Turkish airlines and a collaboration with the Turkish Embassy to deliver the items to the impacted areas.