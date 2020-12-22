Here’s what’s included in Congress’ $900 billion COVID-19 relief compromise

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump said he will not sign a $1.4 trillion government funding bill which includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief, making the announcement in a speech posted to social media Tuesday night.

Trump called the bipartisan bill a “disgrace” while listing a wide range of line items which he characterized as “wasteful and unnecessary.”

The omnibus $1.4 trillion bill passed by Congress Monday combines $900 billion in coronavirus relief with funding for a wide range of things including government operations, foreign aid, food stamps, colleges and universities, and a pay boost for troops.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people, who need it,” Trump said.

The funding bill which passed with bipartisan support Monday includes $900 billion for direct payments, enhanced unemployment benefits and billions of dollars for struggling industries.

The president said he wants to raise the amount of direct payment checks funded by the measure from $600 to $2,000 and says not enough money is going to small businesses.

“I think it’s a win for both parties. President Biden endorsed it. President Trump has to sign it for it to become a law,” Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said.

Trump warned Congress that if his demands aren’t met, the next administration would have to sign a stimulus deal, adding it could be him.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s inside the massive year-end compromise:

$166 billion in direct checks

Individuals up to $75,000 per year will get $600.00

Couples up to $150,000 per year will get $1200.00 and $600.00 per child

Jobless workers will get $300.00 a week until mid-March

Relief to self-employed, gig workers and those whose state benefits have expired

$325 billion for small businesses

$284 billion set aside for low interest loans

$20 billion for businesses in low-income communities, as well as small live music venues, movie theaters and museums

Extends certain pandemic tax breaks and earned income credits for employers.

$45 billion in transportation aid

$15 billion to help airlines maintain their payrolls

$14 billion for mass transit

$10 billion for state highways

$2 billion for airports

$1 billion for Amtrak