Helicopter crash in Red Bud, Illinois kills pilot

RED BUD, Ill. – A helicopter crash in Red Bud, Illinois has killed a pilot. The Ilinois State Police said they received a call around 2:20 p.m. Saturday for a helicopter crash near West Market and Violet Drive in Red Bud, Illinois in Randolph County.

Officers arriving on the scene found a deceased man as the only occupant of the plane.

The scene was secured and the Ilinois State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be conducting an investigation in the fatal crash.