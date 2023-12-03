OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Police are investigating an incident at Hilton Hotel in Oakbrook Terrace Saturday night.

Police from multiple west suburbs were spotted at the at Hilton Hotel near 10 Drury Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Through the windows, officers were seen swarming the lobby. There are reports of officer sweeping rooms.

There was police presence all the way back to the Spring Road ramp. A portion of Frontage Road was closed off while police investigated.

Hotel guests were outside for hours before they were cleared to return to their rooms.

There was no additional information provided.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.