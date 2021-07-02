Heavy crowds expected for hectic Fourth of July weekend travel

The holiday weekend has people taking to the skies and roadways.

In Chicago, from O’Hare to Midway, lines were already forming early Friday.

Between Thursday and next Tuesday, one million people are expected to come through O’Hare airport, an increase of 240 % on the same period last year.

Friday, will likely be the busiest of all as people try to get to wherever their going ahead of the holiday on Sunday. About 220,000 people are expected to walk through O’Hare during the course of Friday.

As for Midway, more than 40,000 passengers will make their way through on Friday too.

If you are travelling – you might catch some live holiday entertainment today at either airport—

Airline passengers still need to wear mask a both inside the airport and on the plane itself. It is federally mandated still for anyone over the age of two.

As for the roadways, The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that 47.7 million Americans are planning to travel between July 1–5, with 43.6 million traveling by car.

In terms of total traveler volume, it’s expected to be the second-highest on record for any Independence Day weekend — but it’s expected to be the highest on record for drivers, as more Americans are choosing road trips instead of traveling by plane, train or bus.

Analysts for AAA also expect rates for both hotels and car rentals to spike amid increased demand, with the latter increasing 86% over Independence Day 2020. But those added costs, along with higher-than-average gas prices, don’t seem to be swaying many folks from staying home.

Illinois’ fuel tax increased Thursday half cent more, to 39.2 cents per gallon. The highest prices seen at the pump in seven years, roughly a 42% increase from this time last year.