CHICAGO — Heather Mack, a woman facing trial for conspiring to murder her mother in Indonesia, has lost custody over her child.

Mack has served prison time in Indonesia for helping her boyfriend kill Sheila von-Weise-Mack.

her daughter lived with her in prison for two years and she now wants her child to be placed with her grandmother.

Thursday a judge ordered that the child be placed with a maternal cousin in Colorado.

Mack faces another conspiracy trial in the US July 2023.