Heather Mack expected back in Chicago after serving time in Bali prison for mother’s murder

Mack convicted in 'suitcase murder' of her mother Sheila Von Wiese-Mack

Heather Mack is expected to return to the Chicago area after recently being released from an Indonesian prison.



Mack gained international notoriety after being convicted of helping her boyfriend in her mother’s murder.

The Oak Park native who is now 26-years-old served seven of a 10 year prison term in Indonesia after she helped stuff her mother’s body into a suitcase during a vacation in Bali.

Mack and her then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer plotted to kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack prosecutors contended to split the proceed’s of her $1.5 million estate.

Wiser-Mack’s body was discovered after blood was seen on the suitcase in the truck of a taxi outside their hotel.

Mack whose now 6-year-old daughter was born during the trial told the New York Post she had plans to move back to the Chicago area after her deportation.

She was ordered to leave Indonesia by Monday and bring her daughter, Stella, with her.

The girl has been in foster care since birth.

Mack was released early on account of her good behavior said Indonesian authorities.