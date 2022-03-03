Hearing on Capitol Hill focuses on missing Black, Indigenous women

CHICAGO — A house committee held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill on missing Black and Indigenous women, and women of color.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly chaired the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing in Washington D. C. Her goal is to address what she calls a silent epidemic affecting thousands of Black, brown and Indigenous women and girls nationwide.

Kelly and her colleagues emphasized several concerns, including the disproportionate rate of missing woman and girls of color.

According to Kelly’s office, females of color make up 16% of the population, but accounted for 40% of the missing people in 2020.

The congresswoman also says compared to white women, missing women of color rarely receive the same amount of attention from police and the media.

“The media reporting of these women pales in comparison of white women,” she said. “As in the tragic case of Gabby Petito, which received nearly 24-hour coverage until her body was found. You could not scroll through Twitter or read the news without seeing coverage of the story. Yes, she deserved to have this kind of media attention, but so do other women of color.”

Kelly has introduced the Protect Black Women and Girls Act — a bill that would establish an interagency task force to inform policy makers on how respond to the epidemic of missing Black women.

Kelly and colleagues are also pushing for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.