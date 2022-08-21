CHICAGO – Friends and family of the three men killed in a South Shore hit-and-run came together Sunday to grieve and offer support.

It’s been one week since the deaths of Devonta Vivetter, Donald Huey and Jaylen Ausley in what police said was an intentional hit-and-run. As loved ones processed their pain, a healing vigil was held along the lake where mourners placed memorials for each victim.

Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

“I want justice for my son Donald and the other families,” said Charlitha Riley, mother of Donald Huey.

Among friends and family were LGBTQ activists and allies to help one another heal amid calls for justice.

“I know what you know. I saw what you saw. It affected our whole city and it affected the Pride community and the Rainbow community,” said LGBTQ advocate Dawn Valenti.