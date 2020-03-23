Head of National Guard in Illinois says: ‘we’re not here to do any policing’

CHICAGO — With tensions already raised by restrictive government measures put in place in the face of COVID-19, the sight of Humvees driving by or groups of people in camouflage can easily spark rumors that troops will soon be policing the streets.

But the head of the National Guard’s response in Illinois says their role in the state is strictly limited to providing advice and support on a professional level.

“When we show up in camouflage we tend to draw a crowd, but we’re not bringing weapons, we’re not bringing anything like that, we’re bringing our professional skills to help out,” Brigadier General Richard R. Neely said during a Monday press conference.

The latest false rumor is that the Illinois National Guard is shutting down highways within or out of the state. This is completely false. The Illinois National Guard is only supporting COVID-19 medical missions or missions to increase the capacity of the medical community. — IL National Guard (@IL_Natl_Guard) March 22, 2020

Describing National Guard members as a type of “citizen soldier,” he said they’re heading to the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus without any guns in hand.

“Unlike a flood, where a lot of times we’re doing security and management, this time they’re bringing out some really keenly needed specialties such as medical professionals, logistics and transportation.”

Neely pointed to a new COVID-19 testing facility in the Rosemont area as an example of what the Guard is doing in the area. They will also be doing things like gathering, sorting and distributing that large amounts of medical supplies that are heading to the state.