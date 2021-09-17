“He was a kind, gentle, loving soul.” Co-Star and friend Wendell Pierce remembers Michael K. Williams

Actor and activist Wendell Pierce joined WGN Morning News to talk about the life and legacy of his friend Michael K. Williams, who was laid to rest earlier this week. His body was found in his New York apartment, police are investigating the death as a possible overdose.

Pierce, who is in town to discuss the connection between art and activism also spoke about the importance of using his platform to inform and the unique opportunity that artists have to create empathy for humanity.

Pierce can currently be seen on the Amazon Prime original series, “Jack Ryan,” which is currently shooting its third season in locations around the world.