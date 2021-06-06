‘He saved my baby’s life’: Rookie Arkansas officer saves baby from choking

POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KARK) – A first-time mom and dad are thankful their newborn is alive and say the newest officer of an Arkansas police department has become the family’s hero.

Father Joe Chronister said the scare started when his 3-week-old son began choking on anti-gas drops.

Officer Cody Hubbard, a 23-year-old rookie with the Pottsville Police Department, answered the call for help. A parent himself, he prayed the whole way there.

“A normal day went to a chaotic day in a matter of seconds,” Hubbard said. “When a family is depending on you like that, you know the pressure hits.”

The infant’s breathing was labored as he tried to get air, leaving his parents and grandmother feeling panic and helplessness as the child struggled.

When the officer hit the scene, he quickly reached for the child to help.

“We were trying everything, and it seemed like he (Hubbard) knew exactly what to do,” Chronister said, though the officer thought he had help from higher up.

“Pretty much for the Lord to be on my side on this one,” Hubbard said.

In just a few moments, the parents’ paralyzed panic turns to gratitude as video shows Hubbard patting the child on the back and clearing the airway.

“Got him breathing and got him crying, which is a good thing,” Chronister said. “He saved my baby’s life.”

After the ordeal, Hubbard said he got in his car and turned his camera off, trying to take in what had happened.

“I started just kind of bawling because, you know, it felt good to see how that turned out,” he recalled. “Mentally, I just broke down. I was crying, but it was happy tears.”

Officer Hubbard will be given a life-saving award later this month. Meanwhile, the baby is doing just fine. This little guy won’t remember this stranger in blue, but his mom and dad will never forget.

“Thank you so much for saving Grady’s life,” Chronister said. ” We’re grateful for it.”