Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever experienced a “white” Thanksgiving, but not a “white” Christmas?

Belinda Montgomery

Dear Belinda,

According to Chicago’s snowfall records, which date to winter 1884-85, during the previous 137 Thanksgivings there has been an inch or more of snow on the ground at any time during the holiday 13 times, a frequency of about 1 out of 10. The city’s most recent white Thanksgiving was in 2004 when 4 inches of snow covered the ground on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, following a crippling 4.3-inch snowfall during the Wednesday evening rush hour. Ten of the city’s 13 white Thanksgivings have been followed by a white Christmas; the three exceptions were 1895, 1949, and 2004.