Harvey woman, 22, found in forest preserve was strangled, officials say

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A Harvey woman who was found Wednesday in a Cook County forest preserve died of strangulation, according to medical officials. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Vanessa Ceja, 22, was reporting missing Monday by her mother. Her mother said Ceja had not returned from a walk on a trail at the at Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve.

Forest Preserves of Cook County police, officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Midlothian police department worked together to search for Ceja. Authorities said they searched the forest preserve, local stores and used a helicopter and search and rescue dogs. Police tracked her phone to an apartment complex in Oak Forest.

According to Cook County forest preserve officials, a woman’s body was found in the woods at Midlothian Meadows Wednesday afternoon. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the body as that of Ceja.

On Thursday, the medical examiner’s office ruled her cause of death as asphyxia due to strangulation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cook County Forest Preserve police.