Harvey issues order to stop police restraint tactics

HARVEY, Ill. – The mayor of Harvey called on its 45 officers to refrain from restraint police tactics when making an arrest on Saturday.

Mayor Christopher Clark previously banned choke holds, but the new order broadens restraint restrictions.

Despite being a smaller city, his new order made a statment Saturday afternoon.

This is an opportunity for leadership, for larger cities to set the tone,” Mayor Clark said.

Clark said the tactics can be used only if an officer feels like their life is in danger.

“Choke holds,strangle holds, lateral vascular neck restraints, carrotid restraints, chest compressions or other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head shall not be used,” he said.

The order requires fellow officers to intercede if they see these tactics or excessive force taking place.

“Not only do we want tactics to change, we want our officers to become experts at de-escalation,” said Chief Robert Collins Jr. “Being real community care takers, building trust, we should be in the business of building bridges, not building walls.”

City leaders said the changes may require a reconfiguration of training from the ground up.

Mayor Clark called on Mayor Lightfoot and other leaders to follow Harvey’s lead.

“What I would like to see as a mayor reaching out to other mayors in the entire country, they begin to institute those changes immediately,” he said.