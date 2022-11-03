CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected in Chicago along with Illinois governor JB Pritzker to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections.

Harris will be speaking at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Harris is also scheduled to another visit for a national ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) at the Second City theater at 12:30 p.m.

They will be joined by members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific islander community to highlight the importance of the AANHPI community in voting in the midterms.