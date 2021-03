HAMMOND, Ind. – Hammond police are mourning the loss of one of their K9 partners, Jett.

On Friday, he lost his battle with cancer. He served Hammond for the pat seven years with his partner, Cpl. Jonathan Woods.

Police said Jett helped the department seize large amounts of drugs and Jett was a regular at community events.

Hammond police extend comfort to Cpl. Woods and his family during this time.