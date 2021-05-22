Hammond dive team to continue search for missing 12-year-old one week after disappearance

HAMMOND, Ind. — The Hammond dive team is expected to be back out Saturday morning to continue their search for a missing 12-year-old with autism.

Hammond police said 12-year-old Kyrin Carter, from Kansas City, left the Best Western at 3830 179th Street around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday. The family was in town for an engagement party.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kyrin was wearing dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and a blue short sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes. He is non-verbal but highly functional.

On Saturday, the dive team will be zoning in on small areas of the Little Calumet River.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call police.