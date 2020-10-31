Halloween on Catalpa provides family-friendly fun in Andersonville

CHICAGO — It was a crisp autumn day that greeted families in Andersonville this Halloween for Halloween on Catalpa.

Dog-eared adults along with smaller versions of Elsa and Elmo were among the many taking advantage of the socially distanced event on Saturday.

It was a chance for people to dress up, enjoy the nice weather and see everyone else’s costume.

Throughout the day, upwards of 1,000 people filed through spaced out in groups of 15 or 20, timed every 20 minutes.

Local businesses from the North Side neighborhoods, banding together to create this family friendly tour down Catalpa

“It’s a different experience, you know, but you wear masks anyway on Halloween,” Laura Austin, Andersonville Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Seeing all the kids, and there are some great family costumes, absolutely, what a gift we’re getting. And we all need a little joy during our pandemic,” Ed Kaczmarek, Urban Pooch, said.

At least in the time of a pandemic, it may be the least spooky way to celebrate Halloween.