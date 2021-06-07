Gurnee teen killed in Bowen Park shooting in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police said Monday that an 18-year-old man from Gurnee was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Bowen Park.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Sheridan Road following reports of shots fired with a subject down around 2:20 a.m. There, police found an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, numerous gun shell casings were found at the scene. Investigators believe that the parking lot was full of cars at the time of the shooting, with approximately 50-70 people hanging out. By the time law enforcement arrived, officers say those cars had fled.

Police say no surveillance cameras are operable at the park.

An autopsy on Monday revealed the teen, identified as Ladarrius M. Cowart of Gurnee, died from a gunshot wound to the head. WGN has learned that Cowart graduated from Warren Township High School last year, where he played football.

Lake County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate his death. A homicide investigation spearheaded by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing. So far, police say no one has come forward with information.

“This is our community and our community needs to be responsible for itself and responsible for policing itself,” Waukegan Police Department Chief Joe Florip. “I can understand somebody would be scared but they’ve got to come forward and figure out what happened. The victim, in this case, deserves that. The family of the victim deserves to know what happened.”

Anyone with information relative to the shooting is asked to call police at (847) 360-9001.