BEACH PARK, Ill. — A Gurnee man and a woman from Zion are in the hospital after the man intentionally drove into a tree, threatening to end both of their lives, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to LCSO, they responded to a traffic crash in the area of 29th Street and North Lone Oak Road at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found an SUV with significant damage that had struck a tree.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old man from Gurnee, and his passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Zion, were entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. Both were taken to area hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

LCSO’s preliminary investigation revealed the driver and the passenger — who have a relationship — were arguing with one another when, during the argument, the driver said he was going to end their lives.

The driver then accelerated, veered off the road, and drove directly into a tree.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 felony) and Reckless Conduct (Class 4 felony) for the driver, with additional charges being possible.

Deputies said the driver’s name is being withheld pending his discharge from the hospital, upon which he will be placed in custody and taken to the Lake County Jail.

No other information is available at this time.