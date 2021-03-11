Gunman at large after fatal shooting in West Suburban Berwyn restaurant

BERWYN, Ill. — Authorities are investigating a deadly Thursday morning shooting inside a West Suburban Berwyn restaurant.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Jelly Jam Pancake House, located at the 6300 block of West Cermak Road. Several witnesses told police that the shooter and victim got into an altercation.

Police say a customer in the restaurant was shot just before 11:30 a.m. First responders administered first aid but the shooting victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police described the suspected gunman as a male with a slender build, standing 5-feet-8-inches. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white or light-colored hoodie underneath, dark pants, and a purple COVID-19 mask.

After the shooting, the suspect took off on foot, heading north on Highland. With the assistance of a police helicopter, officers searched the area with no results.

According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (708) 795-2160.