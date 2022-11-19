NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville.

The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of business.

Naperville passed the ordinance a day after the Highland Park city council called for a ban on assault rifles at the state and national level.

The Naperville ban is set to take into effect January 1.