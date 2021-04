CHICAGO — A company that makes vitamin supplements is recalling some of its gummy products, including a sleep aid for children.

The gummies being recalled are Vitafusion supplements made by Church and Dwight between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 third of last year. The Food and Drug Administration said they may contain metallic mesh that can damage the digestive track.

One of the products is the 50-count Vitafusion kid’s melatonin.

So far, the company is not aware of any reports of illness or injury.