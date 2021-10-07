Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop

MAZON, Ill. — A Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy has been shot Thursday evening.

It happened at around 5 p.m. during a traffic stop on Route 47 and Route 113, north of Mazon. The deputy was transported to a hospital in Morris in stable condition.

An active search is underway, police said. At this time, authorities did not give out any information on the suspect, besides saying they are at-large.

Roads are closed at this time during the manhunt.

Anyone with information can leave an tip at 815-942-0336.