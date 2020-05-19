GrubHub delivery driver charged in Lakeview hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A GrubHub driver suspected in a hit-and-run that injured a Lakeview restaurant worker was charged Monday.

Chicago police charged Aamir Mohammed, 30, with three felonies including aggravated battery.

Police said Mohammed turned himself in Saturday night. He was identified as the driver who struck the 24-year-old woman with his vehicle in the 3300 block of North Broadway Avenue Friday.

Nita Tanner, the owner of Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken, said it was her daughter who was struck.

Tanner said the food wasn’t ready, because the driver arrived early. She said he was asked to wait outside for social distancing reasons. That’s when Tanner said he kicked the door and damaged it. She said he then struck her daughter with his Toyota Prius as he sped off.

Police said the woman sustained injures to both of her shoulders, pelvis, arms, and head.

Tanner said her daughter is in the intensive care unit.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.