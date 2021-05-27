Group of people block portion of Dan Ryan; Arrests made, lanes closed

CHICAGO — A portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down Thursday after a group of people attempted to block lanes.

The incident was initially observed by SkyCam9 on the south bound Dan Ryan near 53rd Street.

A group of people were outside vehicle and blocking the lanes. A person in the group was reportedly Adam Hollingsworth, Chicago’s Dreadhead Cowboy. Hollingsworth posted to his social media account that he was among the group and it was a gun violence protest.

State police formed a blockade and began making arrests.

Chicago police are also on the scene.

All local lanes remain blocked at 53rd Street.

Last fall, Hollingworth was arrested after he rode a horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway to raise awareness to the violence that is impacting kids in Chicago. He was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and reckless conduct charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.