Group helping to feed CPS students amid pandemic, protests

Closures and curfews — the unknown around the region is an extension of the world many Chicago Public School students already know. About 18,000 meals on Monday alone were going to go to hungry students. All of them were cancelled because of tension and unrest in the city.



WGN’s Julie Unruh introduces you to one group — Wellness with Bella —who’s been trying to fill in the gaps left by CPS’ program by feeding roughly 250 families a week during the pandemic.

Wellness with Bella is a small non-profit doing big things. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to continue delivery Monday because of the uncertainty in the city. They plan to be back at deliveries as soon as they feel they can assure the safety of their team.

Fifty dollars can feed one child for an entire week. if you’d like to donate, head to their website.