CHICAGO — A half dozen armed robberies took place across three South Side neighborhoods Friday evening, including one that ended in a victim’s car being stolen, according to a community alert sent out by the Chicago Police Department Saturday.

Police said the robberies happened in the Armour Square, Near South Side and Bridgeport neighborhoods. In each incident, four males approached a victim or victims, pulled out black handguns and demanded victims’ property. In one of the incidents, the victim’s vehicle was taken. After stealing victims’ property, the group then fled in a previously reported stolen vehicle.

Incident Times and Locations

200 block of West 31st Street on Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 p.m.

2000 block of South Calumet Avenue on Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

2000 block of South Wabash Avenue on Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:10 p.m.

3700 block of South Lituanica Avenue on Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:18 p.m.

400 block of West 28th Place on Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:22 p.m.

2200 block of South Michigan Avenue on Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:35 p.m.

Police describe the offenders as being Black males around the ages of 12 to 25, who were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks.

Those with information that can help lead CPD toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com.

Concerned individuals can also reach out over the phone to Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.