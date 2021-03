CHICAGO — A house fire in the Gresham neighborhood that killed a mother and her daughter is being investigated as arson.

Ieashia Ford and 15-year-old Porsha Ford died after a fire broke out in the back of the home on the 8600 block of South Hermitage Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, fire crews felt there was enough evidence at the scene to turn it over to arson investigators.

Officials said the home had no working smoke detectors.