Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death, no jail time

The grandfather of a 2-year-old Indiana girl who died when she fell from a cruise ship will not serve any jail time, WBST reports.

Sam Anello, from Valparaiso, will reportedly plead guilty in the death of his 18-month-old granddaughter, Chloe Weigand.

WSBT reports in the plea deal, Anello will avoid jail time and serve probation in Indiana.

An attorney for the Indiana family has said Anello sat the girl on rails near the open window, thinking it was closed. Prosecutors allege that Anello “negligently exposed [his granddaughter] through one of the windows,” according to a statement from the Puerto Rican Department of Justice.

The San Juan judge “found cause for arrest against the accused, and imposed a bail of $80,000,” the governor’s office said.

Chloe’s parents blamed the cruise line company, Royal Caribbean, after the accident, saying the window shouldn’t have been open.