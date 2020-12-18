Graco recalls nearly 51,000 infant inclined sleepers

Graco has recalled 51,000 infant inclined sleepers because they pose a risk for suffocation.

The sleepers are sold as an accessory that attaches to four play yards.

Graco says the recall is a preventative measure based on 93 infant deaths linked to sleepers made by other companies.

No deaths or injuries are linked to Graco’s product.

Customers should immediately stop using the sleeper and contact Graco for a refund.

Graco says the rest of the play yard is safe to use.

More details about this recall can be found on www.cpsc.gov