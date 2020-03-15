Governor Pritzker disappointed with people going out for St. Patrick’s Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been urging people to stay home this weekend to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

While offering an update about COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, Pritzker said he was “disappointed” with all the people he saw out at bars celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

“We saw a lot of crowds out and about today, and I need to be frank,” Pritzker said. “We can have a massive positive effect on bending the transmission curve, thereby saving lives, if people take this seriously.”

The CDC is urging people to practice social distancing and stay at least six feet apart.

Many bars throughout the city Saturday were packed with people celebrating, against government officials wishes.