Governor joins African American elected leaders for Day of Action in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. – Governor Pritzker joined African American elected leaders Saturday for a Day of Action in Calumet City.

Calumet City was one of the areas that saw property damage and looting after peaceful protests over police brutality.

“We have to repair the damage to black communities and that’s damage that’s resulted from years of disinvestment,” the governor said.

The group Saturday vowed to turn their words into a substantive agenda.

“we talked a lot about looting, but there were a lot of communities that looked like they were ravaged before last week,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said.

The group hopes to reverse decades of disinvestment and systemic racism.

“That’s why you keep hearing us talk in economic development, investment, healthcare, housing,” said 17th District State Sen. Elgie Sims.

Some south suburban leaders are calling for a billion dollars worth of investment in each of their communities. Another Day of Action event is planned for Sunday in the west suburbs.